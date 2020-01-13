The Debate
Chhapaak: Deepika's Film Registers IMDb Rating 4.5 After More Than 3,900 '1-star' Reviews

Bollywood News

'Chhapaak' has registered a 4.5 rating on IMDb after over 3,900 reviewers have given it a 1-star rating. The film is also struggling at the Box Office.

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chhapaak

Getting bombed by reviews on the popular aggregator, IMDb, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak has gained more than 3,946 votes of viewers giving the actress' prestige project a 1-star rating. Out of the 6,880 votes recorded, it has more than 4,000 votes giving it the lowest rating, due to which the film's rating on IMDB has gone down to 4.5 stars. However, there are also 1,978 votes registered that give the film a 10-star rating. As per demographics, more than 6,880 IMDb users have a weighted average vote of 4.5/10. 

READ: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Enjoys 'heroic' Sunday, Dwarfs 3 Days Of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak

Chhapaak gains one star on IMDb

However, the critic and audience reviews for Chhapaak are quite different from the ones projected on IMDb. Calling it a brave attempt to narrate a horrific story, many have lauded the Meghna Gulzar directorial. 

READ:  Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Underwhelms At Box Office, Lags Behind On Opening Weekend

The Meghna Gulzar directed film, Chhapaak witnessed a spike in Box Office numbers on Day 3, the film has so far witnessed below-average business for a Deepika Padukone film in its first three days. Hitting the ticketing counters on January 10, it minted Rs. 4.77 crore on Friday and Rs 6.90 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film pulled in Rs 7.35 crores, as per early estimates by Boxoffice India. Chhapakk's overall earnings are recorded at Rs. 19.20 crores as of now. 

Just two days before it's release, the film was caught in political controversy after Deepika Padukone showed up a Left-dominated JNU Students' Union protest in the wake of the heinous attack that was launched on students and faculty members by a mob of masked goons. 

While the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its several supporters condemned the actor's visit, Opposition parties stood by her and declared the film tax-free in their respective States. 

READ: Chhapaak Movie Download | The Deepika Padukone Starrer Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

READ: Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji: Which Movie Out Of Deepika, Ajay Ventures Has An Edge In Screen Count

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
