Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor And Other Celebs' Checkered Style Outfits

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebs are noted for their style and fashion sense. Here are Bollywood celebs' checkered style outfits

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and many other actors of Bollywood have been widely popular for their distinctive looks and style, apart from their work in films. From time to time, their fashion game has evolved and has given us some major goals. From H&M to Gucci, these actors have opted for checkered suits and styled them on several occasions. Let's take a look at these celebs' checkered style. 

Deepika Padukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read: Lord Of The Rings Filming Locations That You Must Check Out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika can effortlessly rock a checkered style outfit. She carries herself with elegance and poise . Below are some pictures of other celebs who have rocked the same.

Kangana Ranaut 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Also read: Super Bowl 2020: Trailers Of Biggest Upcoming Flicks That Debuted At The Big Game

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Kangana can be seen pulling off a checkered style beige coloured suit. The Panga actor is serving her best looks here and giving us some major style goals. Check out some more pictures of celebs below.

Shraddha Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha Kapoor can be seen rocking a black and white checkered dress. The Saaho actor is always on top of her fashion game and never fails to impress the audience with her charming looks. The actor effortlessly blends her style with the apparel.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP MLA STOKES CONTROVERSY
CHINMAYANAND GRANTED BAIL BY HC
NCP BASHES BJP MP ON GANDHI
SAIF ON 'LOVE AAJ KAL' TRAILER
OPPO RAISES SLOGANS AGAINST THAKUR
BABUL SUPRIYO: 'ISOLATED INCIDENTS'