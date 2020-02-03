Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor And Other Celebs' Checkered Style Outfits

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and many other actors of Bollywood have been widely popular for their distinctive looks and style, apart from their work in films. From time to time, their fashion game has evolved and has given us some major goals. From H&M to Gucci, these actors have opted for checkered suits and styled them on several occasions. Let's take a look at these celebs' checkered style.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika can effortlessly rock a checkered style outfit. She carries herself with elegance and poise . Below are some pictures of other celebs who have rocked the same.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana can be seen pulling off a checkered style beige coloured suit. The Panga actor is serving her best looks here and giving us some major style goals. Check out some more pictures of celebs below.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor can be seen rocking a black and white checkered dress. The Saaho actor is always on top of her fashion game and never fails to impress the audience with her charming looks. The actor effortlessly blends her style with the apparel.

