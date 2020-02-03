Super Bowl 2020: Trailers Of Biggest Upcoming Flicks That Debuted At The Big Game

Super Bowl Sunday is not just one of the biggest sporting events in the USA but also features teasers for some of the biggest upcoming films of the year. Every year, Super Bowl attracts millions of viewers which allows studios to market their upcoming films through advertisements. This year’s Super Bowl broadcast is peppered with some exciting previews. Below are some of the trailers previewed at Super Bowl 2020.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise Top Gun sequel was in talks for years before finally settling for a June 26, 2020 release. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and showcases the journey of Pete Mitchell played by Tom Cruise. The film was reportedly ready to release last year but was pushed by Paramount Pictures in order to add new flight sequences. Check out the new teaser below:

Prepare for takeoff and watch the NEW #TopGun: Maverick “Big Game” spot starring @TomCruise – In theatres June 26. pic.twitter.com/srK8jzT3pc — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) February 2, 2020

A Quiet Place 2

John Krasinski's A Quiet Place was one of the biggest hits of 2018. The film earned over $300 million against a modest budget of $17 million. This time around, the teaser has hinted towards showcasing how the monsters in the first film took over. Emily Blunt is also all set to reprise her role in the horror franchise alongside John Krasinski.

There are people out there worth saving. #AQuietPlace Part II, in theatres this March. pic.twitter.com/2rxXEwihML — A Quiet Place Part II (@quietplacemovie) January 31, 2020

No Time to Die

The latest Bond film also debuted a 30-second trailer at the Super Bowl 2020. The film is all set to release on April 10, 2020, as Daniel Craig picks up the mantle of James Bond for one last time. The Super Bowl 2020 trailer for No Time to Die features a few snippets of James Bond in action. Check out the teaser below:

Minions 2

Minions 2: The Rise of Gru's trailer was one of the biggest surprises from Super Bowl 2020 as it was not teased ever before. The latest film will revolve around Minions getting pit against baby Gru. The film is all set to release on July 2020 and a full-length trailer is expected to release on February 5, 2020.

Image courtesy - Minions and Paramount Pictures Instagram

