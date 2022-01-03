Deepika Padukone, Siddhant And Ananya Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer Launch Postponed

As Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday's highly-anticipated film, Gehraiyaan's teaser escalated the curiosity of the fans, the latest news about the postponement of the trailer launch left the fans disheartened. The Gehraiyaan teaser recently surfaced on the internet giving stunning glimpses of the lead cast members namely Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

As Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan has been slated to release on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform recently released an official statement informing everyone that they have decided to postpone the trailer launch event that was earlier set to be held in Alibaug in the coming week due to a sudden rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country. They further informed everyone that they have decided to take an alternate route for the trailer release.

Gehraiyaan trailer launch in Alibaug postponed

Amazon Prime Video's official statement read, "Owing to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, we have decided to take an alternate route for the trailer launch of our upcoming title, Gehraiyaan. We won’t be doing the trailer launch in Alibaug as originally planned. We are, however, looking forward to bringing the trailer to you."

According to Bollywood Hungama, Shakun Batra earlier spoke about his film stating how it was not just a movie for him but a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, a mirror into modern adult relationships and how they traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision they made affected their lives and the lives of those around. Adding to it, he also mentioned how he was immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and believed that audiences will relate to this film very closely.

Gehraiyaan cast

The cats of the movie will include actors namely Deepika Padukone as Alisha, Anaaya Anand as Young Alisha, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain, Ananya Panday as Tia, Alisha's sister, Dhairya Karwa as Karan, Rajat Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, among others. The movie is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on 25 January 2022.

Image: Snips from Gehraiyaan Promo