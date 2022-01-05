Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Gehraiyaan Gets New OTT Release Date; See Posters

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has a number of projects in her kitty, yet, she has been waiting for the release of "a piece of her heart" Gehraiyaan. The actor is set to star with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the upcoming Shakun Batra's directorial. While the actor's fans have been waiting for the release date of the film, the makers and Deepika herself treated them with a new announcement on the occasion of her birthday.

As Deepika Padukone rang into her 36th birthday today, she took to her Instagram handle and shared the most awaited posters of her upcoming flick Gehraiyaan. The individual posters introduced the four main characters of the movie and how their lives remain entangled with a series of texts. Deepika will play the role of a young woman named Alisha, while the Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi will essay her love interest Zain. Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa will play Tia and Karan respectively. The posters saw how Zain and Alisha fall for each other while being in separate relationships. Sharing the posters, Deepika Padukone unveiled the film's release date and penned, "A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!"

Deepika Padukone's new film Gehraiyaan release date

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the boom of streaming giants, the makers of Gehraiyaan opted for an OTT release. The film was earlier slated to release on January 25th on Amazon Prime Video but will now hit the streaming giant on February 11, 2021. Deepika Padukone has earlier mentioned how Gehraiyaan has her heart, which is why it is one of the most-awaited films for her fans.

Deepika Padukone on Gehraiyaan

Ahead of sharing the first look of the movie, Deepika Padukone shared some stills of her and her co-stars. The post also had some behind-the-scenes photos from the film's shoot. Sharing the photos, Deepika wrote, "Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here." "I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you," she added.

Image: Twitter/@letsott