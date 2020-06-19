Deepika Padukone's Songs From Her Films With More Than 200K Likes On YouTube

Deepika Padukone is popular for her sharp looks and incredible acting skills. The actor now has a strong footing in the Indian film industry. Marking her debut with the blockbuster Om Shanti Om, for which she also earned the Filmfare award for Best Female Debut, she has come a long way. The actor is now among the celebrated actors in Bollywood. She is married to Ranveer Singh, the couple tied the knot back in 2018.

Throughout her career, Deepika has starred in some iconic films. Some of her popular films are Om Shanti Om, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chennai Express and more. The songs from her movies have been much popular too. Take a look at some of the iconic songs from Deepika Padukone’s movies that have more than 200K likes. Read on

Nagada Sang Dhol | Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Nagada Sang Dhol is from the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The story revolves around Ram and Leela's love each other but cannot stay together as their families have been at war with each other.

Ghoomar | Padmaavat

Ghoomar is a song from the film Padmaavat. This film starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The story follows Queen Padmavati, who is happily married to a Rajput ruler until a tyrant Sultan, Alauddin Khilji wreaks havoc.

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya | Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-leela

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is popular for its music. The movie has several songs which were a big hit at the time of the movie’s release. Lahu Munh Lag Gaya is another one of them.

Pinga | Bajirao Mastani

Pinga is a popular song from the movie Bajirao Mastani. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade. Bajirao Mastani is another hit film starring the couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Khuda Jaane | Bachna Ae Haseeno

Khuda Jaane is a popular song from the 2008 romance film Bachna Ae Haseeno. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The story revolves around a womanizer whose heart breaks when he is rejected by a girl.

Deewani | Bajirao Mastani

Shreya Ghoshal outperformed herself with the music in the film Bajirao Mastani. Deewani is another popular song from the movie. The song is still among the popular hits of Deepika Padukone and Bajirao Mastani is among the most popular films of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

