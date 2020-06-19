Deepika Padukone shares 'no filter' view of 'Maximum City' from home, netizens say 'wow'

Mumbai is synonymous with films, film industry and film stars. They say every day numerous persons from across the country come to the city to give their dreams a shot. Not all succeed, but for those who do, the city becomes an integral part of their lives.

One such person to have made a mark in the industry is Deepika Padukone. The actor, who hails from Bangalore, has been living in the city for over a decade. And the Om Shanti Om star seems to be in love with Mumbai, if her latest post is anything to go by. Deepika shared a ‘#nofilter’ view from her home on Thursday.

Unlike most of the stars who live in the suburbs like Bandra and Juhu, the actor and husband Ranveer Singh, are among the few to live in South Mumbai, in Prabhadevi.

Their home, on the 26th floor of a high rise has a view for sure, as one can see the Bandra-Worli sea link, one of the popular landmarks of Mumbai, behind other high-rises.

Here’s the post

The clouds also lent an interesting dimension to the photo and netizens were impressed. They called it ‘wow’, ‘awesome view’ and dropped heart emojis.

Here are reactions

Deepika Padukone has entertained her fans with several interesting posts during the lockdown. Be it her recent post on #selfcare for skin, ‘Productivity in the time of COVID-19’ series or trolling Ranveer, the actor showcased her light-hearted side regularly. Meanwhile, the actor would soon be returning to the sets, as the Maharashtra government has issued the guidelines for the resumption of film shooting.

Image credit: PTI

