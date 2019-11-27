Deepika Padukone: The Actor's Best Moments From Bajirao Mastani

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood. The actor now has a strong footing in the Indian film industry. She made her debut with the blockbuster film Om Shanti Om, for which she also earned the Filmfare award for Best Female Debut. She has delivered several critically acclaimed performances over the years.

Deepika got married to popular actor Ranveer Singh in 2018. She has now worked in several popular films. One of her remarkable roles was in Bajirao Mastani, which is a periodic romantic drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This was the second film where the real-life couple Ranveer and Deepika starred opposite each other. Let’s look at some of the most memorable moments of Deepika Padukone from the movie:

The body language, the accent, the voice modulation and the intensity.... Goosebumps.



Absolutely the best @RanveerOfficial #bajiraomastani pic.twitter.com/kIN1oewBKN — PrideAndPrejudice (@YashuBnB) November 21, 2019

Mastani’s claim over Bajirao

In this iconic scene, Deepika is brave enough to ask for Ranveer Singh when asked what she wants as a gift. Almost every woman gained inspiration from Deepika’s bold and courageous way of demanding the love of her life.

Mastani’s pregnancy

In this remarkable scene, Ranveer meets Deepika over the fountains. Ranveer comes to greet Deepika and as they have a conversation, Ranveer notices the glow on Deepika’s face and gets to know that she is soon going to deliver a baby.

Mastani’s death

The climax of the film shows the victory of their love irrespective of their religion. The iconic dialogue from this scene speaks a lot about their love. The dialogue expresses the intensity and passion of their romance.

Kashibai invites Mastani to the festival

In this scene, Kashibai invites Mastani to the festival. Although they share the same husband and have some sort of love-hate relationship, Kashibai still supports her as a woman and asks her to be presentable at the event.

