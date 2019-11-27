Times When Deepika Padukone's Chic Airport Looks Were High On Fashion

Deepika Padukone’s uber-cool looks extends to her airport appearances as well. The Piku actor opts for long overthrows, cardigans and jacket styles for her blink and miss airport looks. We take a look at some of her best airport appearances over the years.

Denim Jumpsuit

Deepika Padukone stunned many in this denim jumpsuit look. She donned the basic full sleeves big jumpsuit with pink stilettoes. Deepika looked relaxed yet stylish in this look which best suited her. She accessorised the look with round frame glasses and a duffle bag.

Black and gold

Deepika Padukone wore a shiny black track with a jumper style jacket and black crop top. She looked comfortably chic in this airport look. Deepika Padukone completed the look with a backpack and black sneakers. Her gold chains just added to the bling airport look.

Neon style

Deepika Padukone wore a neon high neck jacket with bright blue pants. She completed the look with multi-coloured shoes. Deepika also donned a cross back bag and high pony to match her sporty ensemble.

All black look

Deepika Padukone wore a leather jacket with a full skirt. She paired the look with ankle boots and a carry-on bag. Deepika’s sleek hair bun and the glasses completed the look.

Denim overthrow

Deepika Padukone wore a shiny leather pant with a basic t-shirt. She completed the airport look with a full-length denim overthrow. Deepika carried her good old black carry on and accessorised the look with ankle-length boots and black glasses.

