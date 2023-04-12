Deepika Padukone Visits Paro In Bhutan With Family, Poses With Fans

Deepika Padukone recently returned from her visit to Bhutan. Several pictures of the actress posing alongside fans have been doing the rounds on the Internet. Deepika was also spotted at the Delhi airport late last evening, presumably returning from her trip.

Deepika leaves for Bhutan

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Delhi airport, earlier this month, as she was leaving for Bhutan. She was seen dressed in an ankle-length hoodie dress in all-black. With hair tied back in a slick ponytail, Deepika completed her look with a tan handbag and dark wide-frame sunglasses. Before her departure from India, the actress was also seen graciously posing with the staff at the Delhi Airport.

Deepika Padukone with staffs of Delhi Airport pic.twitter.com/XTx44W6rux — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) April 3, 2023

Deepika clicks pictures with fans

Several pictures from Deepika's Bhutan trip have been doing the rounds of the Internet. Deepika obliges several of her fans in Bhutan with their picture requests. In all the photos, the actress can be seen beaming at the camera as she poses alongside her well wishers.

One of the first photos that emerged of Deepika from Bhutan, featured her dressed warm, in a sand-coloured co-ord set which she paired with her rustic grey overcoat and pristine white sneakers. The glasses and slick hair seemed to be her look of choice for most of the trip.

Deepika Padukone in Bhutan 🇧🇹 pic.twitter.com/5uNypiX0TM — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) April 8, 2023



The actresses time in Paro, Bhutan was commemorated by the kind words of the cafe owner, whose establishment Deepika dined at. Positng several selfies clicked with the actress, the Your Cafe owner wrote, 'Thank you so much for your visit to Neyphug Heritage. It’s been a great pleasure to serve you and your family! Such a down to earth soul". Though Deepika was not spotted with her parents, the caption suggests that this may have been a family trip.



The actress also made her way to Tiger's Nest. The simple selfie of the fan was accompanied with a caption sharing her experience of meeting Deepika. In the fans own words, "I respected her wishes for privacy and gracious as she is on screen she is gracious off screen and came up to me when she was ready for a pic".

Deepika returns to India

Late last evening, the actress was seen exiting the Delhi Airport, presumably returning from her trip to Bhutan. For her return to India, Deepika sported an oversized puffer jacket in red, paired with wide leg denim pants and a white high-neck skeevie.

Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Project K and Fighter. She will also be reportedly seen in a cameo appearance in Atlee's Jawan.