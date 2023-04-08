Anil Kapoor Switches 'Fighter' Mode On, Preps For Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Starrer

Anil Kapoor is preparing for his role in the aerial-action film Fighter. He will star alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.in the Siddharth Anand directorial. Anil recently shared a set of pictures and videos on social media in which he was seen undergoing training ahead of the shoot.

In the video, Anil was running on the treadmill with a blue oxygen mask over his face. The 66-year-old received praise for his dedication towards fitness. Neetu Kapoor, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Jackie Shroff, Huma Qureshi and Fatima Sana Shaikh hailed him for putting in his best efforts to get in shape for the role.

Hrithik Roshan also shared glimpsew into his training for Fighter. He took to Instagram and posted a picture where he could be seen flexing his muscles. In the caption, the Lakshya actor shared how he found a balance between fitness, sleep and diet. He said that while his sleep and diet score was "on point,” he was also meditating. The Super 30 star added that while he started with only ten minutes a day about a year ago, "meditating for an hour" seemed less to him now.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor are set to star in Fighter. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is currently under production. Fighter is the first collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. It is the third time when Hrithik is collaborating with Siddharth, after the success of Bang Bang and War. Fighter is slated for release on January 25, 2024.