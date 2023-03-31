Ranveer Singh Dances With Holographic Video Of Wife Deepika Padukone | WATCH

Ranveer Singh does not shy away from showing admiration for his wife Deepika Padukone. In a recent incident, Ranveer Singh was at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi to attend the Bollywood Superstar’s Exhibition. A video from the event shows the Gully Boy actor dancing with the holographic video of Deepika Padukone from the song Mohe Rang Do Laal.

In the video, Ranveer is seen dancing against a green-screen backdrop to the Bajirao Mastani song, Mohe Rang Do Laal. His video is then cast on the big screen, in which, it appears that the actor is in the shot. Ranveer’s act has turned out to become a hilarious viral video. Check it out here:

Ranveer Singh dancing with Deepika Padukone (Mastani) at the Bollywood exhibition in Louvre Museum 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/3ssKiWCqzE — Khadeejah❤️Ranveer (@KhadeejahRS) March 29, 2023



The video, shared by a fan page of the actor, caught the attention of the fans of the stars. They commented on the video showering the actor with compliments. One user wrote, “Awww Cutie Pie. Hubby Goals”. Another wrote, “Cutiee”.

Awww Cutie Pie ♥️♥️ . Hubby Goals — Sun M 🌕 (@sunm3722) March 29, 2023

Ranveer flirts with Deepika

At a recent event, Ranveer wore his heart on his sleeve for Deepika when she recited a dialogue from her debut movie, Om Shanti Om. In front of the August gathering, the Piku actress recited “Agar aap kisi cheez ko sacche dil se chaaho to puri qaaynaat use milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai”. The dialogue translates to, “If you truly wish for something, the whole universe will conspire to give it to you”. To this, Ranveer took the mic from her and said that he is proof of it.

Fans of the couple hailed Ranveer’s statement.