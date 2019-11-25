Deepika Padukone Vs Anushka Sharma - A Comparison Of Their Careers

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma are two of the most well-known actors in Bollywood. Starting their career around the same time, they are hailed as contemporaries. However, the competitive streak between Deepika and Anushka was there from the very first.

Both Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma have incidentally made their Bollywood debuted with Shah Rukh Khan. While Deepika’s debut movie was Om Shanti Om in 2007, Anushka made her debut in 2008 in Rab Ne Bana di Jodi. Since then both have worked in a number of films many of which have reportedly earned huge numbers at the box-office.

Deepika Padukone Anushka Sharma Hindi Debut Film Om Shanti Om (2007) Rab Ne Bana di Jodi (2008) Debut film collection ₹ 78 crores ₹ 84 crores Highest-grossing film Padmaavat PK Grossing film collection ₹282 crores ₹337 crores

Deepika Padukone vs Anushka Sharma - Production Houses

Anushka Sharma had started her own production house, Clean Slate Films, in the year 2014 which is co-owned and helmed by her brother, Karnesh Sharma. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has recently turned producer and according to reports is producing Chhapaak, which also stars her in the lead role of an acid-attack survivor victim. She will also reportedly produce the Ranveer Singh-starrer, 83.

Deepika Padukone vs Anushka Sharma - Movie Reviews

Both Om Shanti Om and was Rab Ne Bana di Jodi reportedly a hit at the box office. Both the actors went through a rough patch when their films were not making huge numbers. Deepika’s box-office duds reportedly include Chandi Chowk to China, Karthik Calling Karthik, Lafangey Parindey, Break Ke Baad, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Dum Maaro Dum, Aarakshan. Similarly, Anushka too had quite a few misses at the box office like Patiala House, Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola, Bombay Velvet, Dil Dhadakne Do, Phillauri, Pari, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Zero.

But both the actors also gave hit films which went to on to make huge numbers at the box office. Deepika’s hit movies include Om Shanti Om, Cocktail, Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, Piku and Padmaavat among many. Anushka’s box office hits include Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Sanju and many more.

