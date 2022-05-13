Deepika Padukone Walks Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show Red Carpet As Brand Ambassador

Apart from her acting prowess, actor Deepika Padukone has been bringing pride to the country with her work. The actor who is all set to make play a pivotal part on the jury at the Cannes 2022 Film Festival, made her way to the Louis Vuitton show first. Just days after the Bajirao Mastani star was announced the Louis Vuitton House Ambassador, she made her appearance at their latest show in California.

The actor recently walked the red carpet as she attended Louis Vuitton's 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego, California. For the glitzy event, the actor grabbed the eyeballs of fans as she walked the red carpet in a black outfit.

Deepika Padukone arrives at Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show

For the unversed, Deepika is the first Indian to be signed on as a ‘House Ambassador’ by Louis Vuitton. The brand recently unveiled its Dauphine bag campaign, starring Deepika along with Emma Stone and Zhou Dongy. For the event, the actor was seen dressed in an oversized jacket as she slung the much talked about LV bag on her shoulder.

With her hair tied in a messy bun and keeping her makeup minimal, the actor accessorised her entire outfit with thigh-length brown leather boots. Earlier, the actor who was happy to be associated with the major brand, told Vogue India that she is a very practical, pragmatic person in reality, but after hearing the news, she has been pinching herself to check whether it is real or not.

"And it speaks to the kind of diversity I hope to see in the future,” Deepika had said.

Apart from making international waves for this association, Deepika was also announced as a Cannes member jury this year. The actor will soon be heading to Cannes in France for the festival where she would b representing her country. The Cannes Film Festival is set to commence on May 16 and will conclude on May 28. According to reports by Pinkvilla, the actor is expected to walk the red carpet on all 10 days.

The actor is one of the eight members of the Cannes jury that includes actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury. Other members include Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, filmmaker Jeff Nichols and director-screenwriter Joachim Trier from Norway. This year, the jury will reward one of the 21 films in competition with the coveted Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony.

(Image: @deepikapadukonekeralafc_/Instagram)