Deepika Padukone Talks About Diversity In Hollywood; 'conversation Is At Surface-level'

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is bringing laurels to the country by getting fame at International levels, recently shared her thoughts on diversity in Hollywood. For the unknown, Deepika had made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. The actor who left the country to join the jury members of the Cannes Film Festival 2022 today, sat down with Vogue India and shared her views on how people still have a long path to tread. Deepika opened up about the diversity of actors in Hollywood stating that the conversation on the topic is at 'surface-level'.

During her conversation, the actor responded to a question on how she plans to put diversity at the centre of her projects in Hollywood. Reacting to the question, the actor who is known for her acting prowess, spoke about how the conversation in Hollywood is at the surface level.

Deepika Padukone talks about diversity in Hollywood

She further stated that the minute a Black or Asian actor gets starred in a film, it’s considered to be a ‘diverse casting’. However, according to the Piku actor, people still have a long way to go before they start witnessing substantial change.

Having said that, the actor opined that she feels like 80 per cent of the people in charge are still looking at inclusive casting as a box to be ticked. Witrh just one Hollywood credit in her credit, the actor shared that there are some in the industry who are genuinely interested in turning the tide, but they are getting it quite wrong. Deepika concluded the conversation and said, "It’s a learning process and I hope it’s an earnest one.

Deepika's Hollywood debut film which was an action thriller was helmed by DJ Caruso. It is written by F Scott Frazier and starred Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Ariadna Gutierrez, Hermione Corfield, and Samuel L Jackson in key roles.

In February this year, Deepika even spoke about her next Hollywood project. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, the actor had said that it was quite an early stage to talk about the project which she had announced four-and-a-half years after starring in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Deepika signed a cross-cultural romantic comedy, developed by Eros STX Global Corporations' division STXfilms.

IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone/xxxmovie