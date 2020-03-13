'Baaghi 3' BO: Despite Coronavirus Scare, Tiger Shroff-starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Cr

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh on Friday took to his Twitter handle to reveal the box-office collection of the third installment of the hit franchise, Baaghi 3. The film despite the Coronavirus scare stood its ground as week 1 box-office numbers have come out great. On Day 7, the film collected Rs. 5.70 crore, taking the total closer to Rs. 100 crore.

According to Box-office India trade report, Baaghi 3 is the second success of the year after Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior but will see a major drop in the collections after some states announced that cinemas will remain shut due to Covid-19 scare.

#Baaghi3 scores big numbers in Week 1... Despite #CoronaVirus scare + examination period... Mass pockets dominate, Tier-2 and 3 cities good... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr, Wed 8.03 cr, Thu 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 90.67 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2020

For those unaware, the first movie Baaghi, revolved around the life of a martial arts student who seeks revenge after the murder of his master. Starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles, Baaghi 3 is the second onscreen association of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, the flick had hit the theatres on March 11, 2020.

PVR Ltd issued a statement saying it fully respects the decisions of the Kerala, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir administrations to shut down all cinema halls till March 31 as it has utmost concern for the safety and wellbeing of each of its guests.

"We believe that this is a temporary situation and remain buoyant about the film business in India, and our own growth prospects," it said.

As the coronavirus scare spreads and fewer people go to halls to watch films, ticket aggregating website BookMyShow said the health and safety of customers is of paramount importance to them. "We are closely monitoring the situation and request all consumers to stay safe. We will take all necessary precautions to upkeep consumers' safety and health across our entertainment offerings," a spokesperson for BookMyShow said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

