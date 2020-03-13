'Hindi Medium' Director Saket: 'Turned Down Angrezi Medium; Was Not Invited For Screening'

Filmmaker Saket Chaudhary, who helmed Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium starring Saba Qamar in 2017 revealed that he was approached to direct the sequel of the film, Angrezi Medium. However, he decided to turn down the offer because he felt that there was 'nothing new' to offer to the audience. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Chaudhary informed that he was never 'keen' on directing the sequel. "I didn’t feel the need. I make films when I have to say something about it. I felt I told the audience the story I wanted to", he said.

READ: 'Angrezi Medium' Actors Deepak Dobriyal & Radhika Madan Talk About Irrfan Khan

Furthermore, he shared that he has not watched Angrezi Medium and was not even invited for a screening that was held on Wednesday night. “I am not in touch with the team and Maddock Films,” he said.

READ: Irrfan Khan Says His Character In 'Angrezi Medium' Does 'what He Wanted His Mom To Do'

Hindi Medium Vs Angrezi Medium

On other note, while the sequel has been heaping praises for the stellar performances and unique story plot, it seems like fans have been comparing and predicting the box office collections of Angrezi Medium with the prequel film, Hindi Medium, which released in 2017. Here is a detailed box-office prediction of the movie.

Hindi Medium had opened to rave reviews and raked in a business of nearly ₹ 2.81 Cr on its first day. As per reports, the much-acclaimed film went on to collect nearly ₹70 crores. However, the hopes for Angrezi Medium are quite high, as fans across the country have been anticipating to witness Irrfan Khan creating magic after his brain surgery.

Apart from being Irrfan Khan's comeback film, Angrezi Medium's trailer has also been quite well-received and has been extensively promoted by Bollywood stars like Radhika Madan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Ananya Panday. As predicted by a leading trade analyst, Angrezi Medium is expected to open to a whopping ₹4-4.5 crores on its first day.

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Into A 'slo-mo' Girl On 'Angrezi Medium' Sets, Watch Video

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Movies With Tusshar Kapoor That Can Take You Down Memory Lane

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.