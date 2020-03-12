'Baaghi 3' BO Collection: Tiger Shroff's Film Stands Tall, Continues To Grow Beyond Metros

The third installment of the hit franchise, Baaghi 3 is collecting all the moolah at the box-office amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. On Day 6, the film collected Rs. 8.03 crore as per the figures revealed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Continuing to score at mass sectors beyond metros even after the big festival Holi, Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh is winning hearts all over.

Box-Office number

#Baaghi3 is rock-steady on Day 6... Continues to score at mass sectors and multiplexes beyond metros, after #Holi holiday [Day 5]... Eyes ₹ 92 cr [+/-] *Week 1*... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr, Wed 8.03 cr. Total: ₹ 84.97 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2020

For those unaware, the first movie Baaghi, revolved around the life of a martial arts student who seeks revenge after the murder of his master. Starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles, Baaghi 3 is the second onscreen association of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, the flick had hit the theatres on March 11, 2020.

'Baaghi 3' breaks records

As reported by a leading news tabloid, Baaghi 3 has successfully managed to surpass the collection of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 in Gujarat, as the film has collected Rs 11.50 crores in just five days. It seems like the festival of Holi has played a huge part in Baaghi 3's collections, as it is the only film of the year that has performed exceedingly well in the circuit.

Despite receiving strong competitions from films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Thappad, the film continues to attract footfalls in theatres.

