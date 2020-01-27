'Devdas' To 'Bhagat Singh': Bollywood Movies Based On Same Story

One of the important components of a movie is a great storyline. Bollywood has given us innumerable engaging stories, while several movies have similar storylines. From remakes of Shakespearean classic Romeo and Juliet to Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Devdas, have a look at movies which are based on a similar premise:

1. Devdas

Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel by the same name, Devdas has been adapted into five movies. Every version of Devdas did well at the box office. The first movie was made with K.L. Saigal in 1936. The second Devdas featured Dilip Kumar and was a box-office hit in 1955. In the third one, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grandeur sets in the movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit took Devdas to another level. On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap's modern twist to Dev D was quite memorable. In 2018, Sudhir Mishra came up with Daas Dev featuring Richa Chaddha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rahul Bhat in the lead roles.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Iconic Moments From The Romantic Drama 'Devdas'

2. Bhagat Singh

Six films have been made on the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The first one was titled Shaheed-e-Azad Bhagat in 1954. Released in 1963, the second flick featured Shammi Kapoor as Bhagat Singh. The next movie starred Manoj Kumar as Shaheed. Moreover, 2002 witnessed three Bhagat Singh movies that starred Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol and Sonu Sood in the lead roles.

Also read: ‘This One’s A Massive Hit’: Karan Johar Writes A Lengthy Note Hailing The ‘modern Ode To Devdas’ ‘Kabir Singh’, Ishaan Khatter, Other Celebrities Also ‘blown’ Away

3. Romeo and Juliet

There are five adaptations of William Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet. Ek Duje Ke Liye was the first Bollywood adaptation and garnered a positive response at the box office. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988, starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, was also a highly acclaimed flick. Ishaqzaade, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who marked their debut in Bollywood with the film, also received critical praise. Apart from these, Issaq and Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela were also based on Romeo and Juliet.

Also read: 'Waah Dev Baabu', PIB's Latest Spin On Promoting 'Vote For India' Using 'Devdas Dialogue' Goes Viral

Also read: After 'Avatar', Govinda Now Claims He Rejected Shah Rukh Khan Starrer 'Devdas'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.