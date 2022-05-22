‘Dhaakad’ Box Office Collection, Day 2: Graph Of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Goes Down

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Dhaakad recently hit the theatres. The movie is one of the big-scale projects in the country with a female lead and is also touted to be India's first female spy thriller project. The latest flick saw Kangana Ranaut step into the shoes of a fierce agent Agni, who battles against the lead antagonist Rudraveer, played by Arjun Rampal.

Kangana Ranaut went through some rigorous training for the film and is seen showcasing some daredevil stunts. The movie received mixed reviews from fans, who were also impressed by Kangana's performance. There was also a massive buzz around the film, yet it was not reflected in the movie's box office numbers. The Thalaivii star's action opened up to some unimpressive figures and did not show any kind of growth on Day 2. Here is how the film is performing at the box office.

Dhaakad box office collection, day 2

As per Sacnilk.com, Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad has failed to impress the audience, which is evident in its box office numbers. The film minted around Rs 1.2 crores net in India on its opening day, May 20. The movie's graph seemingly went down with its Day 2 in the theatres as it collected around Rs 1.05 crores net in India on Monday, May 21. The film's first Sunday will play a crucial role in increasing its collection.

Despite the movie's unusual storyline, the film has failed to attract the masses to the cinema halls. The film is also facing massive competition from Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has emerged to be the actor's biggest opener so far. Due to the competition, Dhaakad had an overall 7.71% Hindi occupancy on its opening day.

More about Dhaakad

Apart from Kangana and Arjun Rampal, the film also features Divya Dutta in a pivotal role. Ahead of the film's release, Dhaakad's trailer received positive reviews from viewers as it showcased Kangana's fierce avatar. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai, while Deepak Mukut and Sohel Mukut have jointly bankrolled it under the banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum Films.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut