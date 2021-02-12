Dhaakad: MP Police Tightens Kangana Ranaut's Security After Cong Leaders' Alleged Threat

Madhya Pradesh police have put in place a thick security cover around Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the wake of an alleged threat by some state Congress leaders that they would not allow her to shoot for a film if she did not apologize to farmers over her tweets, an official said on Friday.

Ranaut is shooting for her film Dhaakad in Sarni area of Betul district. Talking to PTI, Sarni City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abhay Ram Choudhary said, "Security has been tightened for the actress after MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed Betul Superintendent of Police Simala Prasad to do so."

Police personnel equipped with batons and firearms are deployed around the coal handling plant (CHL) near a power project, where the shooting is on, he added. "Police will man gate numbers two and four of the CHL, from where actors usually enter the shooting venue," Choudhary said. An inspector has been assigned to oversee Ranaut's safety at the resort, located around 45 km from Sarni town, where she is during for the shoot, he said.

"We will ensure that she does not face any disturbance during the shoot," the CSP added. As per the film schedule, her shoot at Sarni would end on February 17, the police officer said.

State Congress Sewa Dal secretary Manoj Arya and Chicholi Block Congress Committee president Nekram Yadav had on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to a tehsildar in Betul, in which they threatened that they would not allow Ranaut to shoot at Sarni if she does not apologise by Friday evening over her comments against the ongoing farmers' protest.

In January, Shivraj Singh Chauhan posed with the Dhaakad clapboard along with the members of the film’s crew at his office in Bhopal. Along with pictures of them enjoying snacks and a pleasant conversation, Kangana Ranaut shared that she came to why the leader was lovingly called ‘Mama ji’. Calling him ‘most gentle, compassionate and encouraging influence,’ she conveyed her gratitude to his ‘graciousness.’

The CM also posted moments from the interaction and revealed details of the film’s plot. “The Beti Bachao movement has been underway in the state and I am happy that film is about the abuse faced by women and children," he tweeted. "Padma Shri Kangana is a brilliant, talented, and a nationalist artist. I am happy that the film has put a priority on social issues. I wish them the best for the shooting and thank them for shooting in the state,’ he added.

अभिनेत्री सुश्री @KanganaTeam और उनकी टीम ने आज निवास पर भेंटकर अपनी आगामी फिल्म धाकड़ की मध्यप्रदेश में शूटिंग के संबंध में चर्चा की।



प्रदेश में इस समय बेटी बचाओ अभियान चल रहा है और मुझे खुशी है कि उनकी यह फिल्म महिलाओं और बच्चों के शोषण के खिलाफ है। pic.twitter.com/T4VyRU2sk8 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 9, 2021

(With PTI inputs)

