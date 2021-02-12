Kangana Ranaut Pulls In '14 Hours' On '10th Night-shift' For 'Dhaakad'; Says 'Bring It On'

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad has steadily been making news as the actor takes on a new avatar for the movie. Ranaut will be seen in the action-thriller doing all of her own action sequences. She recently posted on Twitter and Instagram that she had made a “huge transformation” from Thalaivi to Dhaakad as the two roles demanded different things from her. The actor today, February 12, 2021, posted a picture of herself with her director of the film Dhaakad, after what looked like an action sequence.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Says 'your Time Is Up Twitter', 'thrilled' To Experience Koo App

10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled in to morning but our chief ⁦@RazyGhai⁩ be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga..

Well I am all yours ..... bring it on #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/8aswVi7Lce — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 12, 2021

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad makes her shed 'blood & sweat'

Kangana Ranaut has captioned the picture on Twitter saying, “10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled into morning but our chief @RazyGhai be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga (Give me blood, I'll give you freedom).. Well I am all yours ..... bring it on #Dhaakad”. This indicates that the actor has been pulling consecutive night shifts for the film and on the tenth day her director asked her to continue working till the morning. Kangana has used the words of famous freedom fighters to say that Ghai told her that if she gave him blood, he would give her freedom. Kangana seemingly took it in good sport and was willing to take on the task at hand.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Replies To PM Modi's Tweet To Canada'

In the picture, Kangana Ranaut is seen standing in front of her director. She is sporting the look her character in the film is supposed to have on. She is in an all-black with a bulletproof vest on. What stands out is her face as she is covered in soot and blood. Her face is a mess of red and black but her eyes still have the smoky look. She is not smiling in the picture to stay in character.

Razneesh Ghai is at the back striking a pose for the picture being taken. Dawn can be seen breaking in the picture confirming Ranaut's words from her caption. Kangana Ranaut's Twitter followers have commented that they are looking forward to the film and cannot wait to see Kangana in this new avatar. Others have expressed concern about the actor overworking and asked her to take some rest.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Calls For Ban On Twitter In India, Pens Message For PM Modi

Queeen — Bharti Rajput (@BhartiR66926331) February 12, 2021

Full action 👍😊😊 — विंध्यवासी (@rahulpandit1i) February 12, 2021

Love you kangana ❣️💌 — दुर्गेश आचार्य (@29December2003) February 12, 2021

Eagerly waiting for Dhaakad — Sunshine (@pratz05709096) February 12, 2021

Have some sleep — Bir Devinder Singh (@BirDevinderSi10) February 12, 2021

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Withdraws Suit Against BMC; To Seek Regularisation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.