'Dhaakad' Postponed To Avoid Locking Horns With 'KGF 2' & 'Laal Singh Chaddha'? Know More

Makers of Kangana Ranaut's spy thriller Dhaakad have pushed its release date to May 2022 amid an intense box office competition in April. The film was earlier slated to hit theatres on April 8, 2022, however, with films like KGF: Chapter 2 and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha lined up for release the following week, makers have decided to postpone its premiere.

Dhaakad is billed as Bollywood's first high-octane spy thriller led by a female superstar. Kangana will appear as Agent Agni in the film revolving around the subject of child trafficking and women's exploitation. It also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Dhaakad postponed amid KGF 2, Laal Singh Chaddha releases

According to Pinkvilla, a source revealed the makers are 'steering away' from box office competition. Dhaakad's release was to be followed by two major releases, which would have given the film major competition. The film will reportedly be released on May 20, 2022. Kangana has constantly shared glimpses from the film's shooting, wrap parties, and more, hailing it as the first female-led action thriller. The actor had also undergone intense training to fit the character.

In an earlier interview with trade Analyst Komal Nahta, Aamir said he had apologised to the makers of Yash's KGF 2 for choosing the same release date as theirs. The actor also shared that he had then offered to promote KGF: Chapter 2 ahead of the film's release. He further quipped that he explained to the makers how Baisakhi would be an ideal date for their film's release as he is playing a Sikh for the first time in his career. He revealed that he spoke to Yash, telling him that the films would not eat into each other’s collections as they belong to widely opposite genres.

More on Kangana's Dhaakad

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film has been shot across Bhopal, Mumbai, and Budapest. On the film's theatrical release, Kangana said," Dhaakad is the kind of film that's best relished on big screens. It is a deeply stirring subject and we have made it on a scale that only theatres could do justice to. The layered story at the heart of it needs to reach out to masses and I am certain, the film will speak to women across the board."

(Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)