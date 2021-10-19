'Dhaakad': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lauds Kangana Ranaut's Agent Agni Look From The Film

As soon as Kangana Ranaut revealed her 'fierce and feisty' look as Agent Agni from her upcoming spy thriller Dhaakad, many fans and well-wishers flocked to her comments section and expressed excitement to see the actor's varied avatars. Helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film is touted to be the most expensive woman-centric film that deals with pertinent social issues like child trafficking and women's exploitation.

The Thalaivii actor took to her social media handles today to reveal the film's release date along with the eccentric looks, which were also lauded by South actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Reacting to the photo, Samantha dropped several fire emojis in the comments. Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu lauds Kangana's Agent Agni look

Revealing her looks from the film, Kangana wrote, "She is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire 🔥. Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8 April 2022![sic]." She can be seen in red and black coloured wigs in her various avatars, flaunting bold attires coupled with blazing revolvers and sunglasses. Ruth's appreciation of Ranaut's latest post comes days after the latter shared a cryptic post on 'divorce culture', with an apparent reference to Ruth and Naga Chaitanya's divorce announcement. She called out the 'brats' 'who change women like clothes' and iterated that women should stop being kind to such men.

Meanwhile, Kangana's Dhaakad is set to release on April 8 next year. The movie, which has been shot across Bhopal, Mumbai and Budapest is being bankrolled by Sohel Maklai and Deepak Mukut. Talking about the film, Kangana mentioned that its "deeply stirring subject" needs to reach out to the masses. Stating that its best relished on-screen, Kangana also hoped that the movie will "speak to women across the board".

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of a fighter pilot in Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas. She will also mark her debut production stint with Tiku Weds Sheru, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Apart from these, she has Emergency in her pipeline, which is based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s life.

(Image: Instagram/@SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHUOFFL/@KANGANA RANAUT)