Kangana Ranaut Announces Schedule Wrap For 'Tejas'; Shares BTS Picture

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen essaying the role of a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force for her upcoming Tejas, has wrapped up another schedule of the film. The actor took to her Instagram handle today and announced the schedule wrap with a BTS photo. The Thalaivii actor's latest has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, with Ronnie Screwvala bankrolling it under his banner, RSVP Movies.

Kangana also shared another BTS moment from the film's Moradabad schedule, as she encountered real Indian Air Force officers who turned her 'herogiri' into 'total fangiri'. She also mentioned the officers' eagerness to watch her film, which centres on a woman pilot in the Indian Air Force. Apart from Kangana, Tejas also stars Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra in pivotal roles.

Kangana announces schedule wrap for Tejas

Uploading a behind the scenes photo on her Instagram stories on Saturday, October 9, Ranaut can be seen clad in a white t-shirt and sneakers, paired with a black lower as she poses with the film's makers. Along with it, she wrote, "Schedule wrap for #Tejas" @sarveshmewara @rsvpmovies[sic]."

Take a look:

Earlier this month, Kangana also showcased glimpses of her encounter with the Indian Air Force officers, who landed at the film's shooting location. In the string of photos, the officers can be seen clicking a selfie with the actor, as well as posing in front of a helicopter. For the caption, she wrote, "My herogiri turned in to total fangiri when asli Air Force officers/ soldiers landed in the same hangar as we are shooting our movie Tejas ….They already knew about this upcoming movie and showed eagerness to watch it … this brief meeting was absolutely pleasant and encouraging…. Jai Hind[sic]."

After essaying the role of J Jayalalithaa in the political drama Thalaivii, Kangana will be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, which marks her debut as a producer and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Apart from this, she has Dhaakad and Emergency in the pipeline, with the latter based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s life. Ranaut will also be directing Emergency, whose screenplay has been penned by Ritesh Shah of Pink and Kahaani fame.

(Image: @Kanganaranaut/Instagram)