'Dhadkan' Actor Kiran Kumar Tests Negative For Coronavirus In Third Check Up: Reports

Dhadkan actor Kiran Kumar tested positive for coronavirus on May 14, 2020. The 74-year-old actor’s family was shocked to hear the news and he was asked to self-quarantine at home. After 10 days of being in the quarantine, it has been reported that the Dhadkan actor’s third corona test has come out negative. the report states that he is feeling much better, which is a sign of relief for the people close to him.

Kiran Kumar's corona test

As per reports, actor Kiran Kumar had mentioned that while he was going through a routine medical check-up, he found out that he had contracted the virus. The Dhadkan actor further added that he self-quarantined himself on one floor of his house.

In a statement issued to the press, Kiran Kumar mentioned that his family informed the BMC and the doctors helped him with relevant information to ensure that no one panics. He was retested after a few days and his test results came out negative this time. The statement added that his family is following strict rules of self-isolation and that the actor is taking time off from work to focus on himself.

Kiran Kumar mentioned that every precaution was taken to keep the virus at bay. However, it did enter his house and there was nothing they could do about it. He said that his key take away from the situation is that fear is the only thing that is to be feared. As per reports, Dhadkan actor Kiran Kumar is spending his time at home watching content on OTT and reading books.

The actor added in the statement that these are strange times and said a simple cough and sneeze can be something more than a seasonal phenomenon. He also thanked his support staff and said there is a silver lining to the situation while adding that wildlife and nature are blooming while the earth and the ecosystem are restoring balance.

Kiran Kumar also mentioned that the doctors and the medical workers are the real superheroes and that their selfless service is much more creditable than words can ever express.

