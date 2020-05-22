Boney Kapoor: Two More House Staff Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

It has been previously reported that a 23-year-old house staff working at Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor’s residence has tested positive for coronavirus. It has now been revealed that two more domestic help staff members have been tested positive for coronavirus. Not much has been revealed about the two house staff members. However, it has been reported that PI Dayanand Bangar from Oshiwara Police Station has confirmed the news while talking to an entertainment news portal.

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor Confirms That His Domestic Help Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Janhvi Kapoor shares the statement

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Kapoor Is Indeed Boney Kapoor's Favourite Child, See Pics

Just a few days back it was reported that a staff member Charan Sahu had tested positive for coronavirus. Boney Kapoor had given an official statement which was shared on her social media by Janhvi Kapoor. In the statement, it was mentioned that other than the staff member who had tested positive, no other staff member or Boney Kapoor and his daughters were showing any symptoms of the virus.

A part of the statement shared by Janhvi Kapoor read that everyone at Boney Kapoor’s residence will be homebound for the next 14 days. The statement also thanked BMC and the Government of Maharashtra for taking swift action. It read, ‘My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started.’

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s Hilarious #tbt Reveals How Sridevi Had A 'boy’s Night' With Boney Kapoor

The post further read, ‘All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response.’

In the statement, Boney Kapoor also mentioned that he is sharing the information and making a statement to avoid rumours and panic. He also stated that he hopes that the house staff member recovers soon and is back home soon. While concluding, the statement read, ‘I am sharing this information because it is important not to feed rumours and panic. We will take all precautions as required. We are sure that Charan will recover and be back at home with us soon.’

The staff member was residing with Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in their house in Lokhandwala. He was unwell for a few days and hence Boney Kapoor asked him to get tested. When he was tested positive for coronavirus, the BMC came to Boney Kapoor's residence and took the staff member to stay in isolation.

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor Wishes Daughter Janhvi Kapoor: 'You Have Grown Up To Be A Beautiful Person'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.