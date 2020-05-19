Currently, nobody, regardless of the race, caste, sex, and stature, is safe from the coronavirus. Producer Boney Kapoor has recently informed that the domestic help at his residence, has tested positive for coronavirus. Read ahead to know more-

Boney Kapoor confirms that his domestic help has tested positive for coronavirus

Boney Kapoor stays in Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex, with his two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Recently, Boney revealed that his house help, has been tested positive. He was unwell on Saturday evening, said Boney Kapoor and they sent him for tests and kept him in isolation. After they received the test results, the Society Authorities were informed, who then, in turn, informed BMC. Immediately the State Govt Authorities and the BMC started the process of getting Charan Sahu into a quarantine centre.

Talking about the matter, Boney Kapoor said in an interview that he, his children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of them is showing any symptoms. In fact, they haven’t left their home since the lockdown started. However, the Kapoor family is still asked to continue to remain under self-quarantine. They are thankful to the government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift and immediate response. Boney also added that they shall be diligently following the instructions and advise given to them by BMC and their medical team. They are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with them.

About Coronavirus and its threat

Coronavirus disease is a newly discovered virus. Most people infected with it experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover from it without requiring any special treatment. Elderly people or people suffering from other diseases are likely to fall into a serious sickness, due to the virus. The best way to keep safe from the disease is by washing the hands constantly, using an alcohol-based rub frequency, and maintaining social distance. At the moment, there is no specific treatment or vaccine for this fast-spreading virus, and hence the entire nation has been under lockdown from March 25, 2020, till date. World Health Organisation (WHO) will continue to provide updated information as soon as clinical findings become available.

