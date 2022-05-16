Dhak Dhak: Dia Mirza, Fatima, Sanjana, & Ratna Pathak Shah's Film Is About Self Discovery

Bollywood is experiencing some changes in its trend of hero-centric films and exploring some off-beat stories in recent times. More and more movies are centring on bold and fierce female characters that are inspiring women to follow their dreams. Taapsee Pannu, along with her production house Outsiders Films, is now set to bring a whole new story, titled Dhak Dhak, that will see Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi and Ratna Pathak Shah's interesting characters embark upon a motorcycle trip to the Himalayas. For the upcoming movie, Taapsee Pannu has also joined forces with Viacom 18, which has been a huge part of her career.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the film's cast dropped the first look of the upcoming movie Dhak Dhak via their Instagram handles. The photo saw the four actors posing with their motorcycles while being dressed in a variety of ensembles. Dia Mirza could be seen donning a Burkha, while Sanjana Sanghi sported a modern look. The Dil Bechara star wore a denim jacket over a yellow top and paired them with grey jeans. Ratna Pathak Shah wore a salwar suit and Fatima Sana Shaikh opted for a t-shirt and shorts.

The film's first look described how its plot will revolve around four women of different age groups, who come from distinct backgrounds and have the same goal. Sharing the photo, Dia Mirza penned, "So excited about this new journey." She further explained how the four women in the movie will embark upon a life-changing journey as they will ride their motorcycles to the highest motorable pass in the world. She wrote, "Join the ride of a lifetime with Dhak Dhak, as four women ride to the highest motorable pass in the world on an exciting journey of self-discovery!"

Many Bollywood celebrities wished the actor the best for the new venture. While Sophie Choudry sent them her love, Neha Dhupia wrote, "All the best."

Dhak Dhak's first look:

Sharing the same on Instagram, Sanjana Sanghi wrote, "Months of prep later, so excited to FINALLY get to share this crazy ride with you all! Here’s bringing to you our next, full of love, laughter and adventure."

(Image: @diamirzaofficial/Instagram)