Dia Mirza Reveals Son Avyaan's First Spoken Word With Adorable Pic As 'warrior' Turns One

Dia Mirza is all happy and emotional as her son, Avyaan Azaad, turned one on Saturday, May 14. The actor shared an adorable family photo of the birthday boy, also including his father Vaibhav Rekhi to mark the occasion. She penned a heartfelt note for her son, revealing that he had to go through a life-saving surgery soon after he was born. She also revealed the first words of her son.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia Mirza shared a pic where Avyaan Azaad could be seen holding his parents' hands while she looked at him. In the caption, the RHTDM star termed her son a warrior as he went through a battle at the time of his birth. She wrote, "Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song ‘Imagine’ playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life saving surgery. You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90days and finally sent home to us with a stoma."

She further added that Avyaan gained the right strength and weight, after which he went through another surgery, that lasted for four and a half hours. She added, "The doctors prepared us for the worst and said it would take a minimum of 21 days before you could be back home with us. Avyaan Azaad, you were ready to be home with us on day 9 our warrior."

Dia Mirza reveals Avyaan Azaad's first words

Dia Mirza further penned how her son's grace, strength and determination to fight all odds is very inspiring. She added, "Our son, you are now catching up on all your milestones, are happy, playful and loving. You fill our heart with joy and gratitude every single day." She further revealed her son's first word was "Tiger." She wrote, "We are amazed and amused that your first spoken word is - Tiger."

"We remain grateful to all of your doctors and nurses for taking such good care of you. Avyaan Azaad, you have inherited a world that will count on your love, grace, empathy and kindness. Make your own way our darling. Just as you do every day. Always remember - you are love. Happy Birthday our son. Thank you for choosing us," she concluded.

Many Bollywood celebs showered their love on Dia Mirza and her son in the comments section. Gauahar Khan wrote, "God bless his spirit n make him stronger every day ! happy birthday angel," while Sophie Choudry penned, "Happy happy bday Avyaan… You are so loved! May you always be blessed with happiness & health."