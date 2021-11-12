'Dhamaka' Makers Unveil 'Khoya Paaya' Song From Kartik Aaryan Starrer; WATCH

Makers of Kartik Aaryan's action-thriller Dhamaka have unveiled the film's Khoya Paaya track on Friday. The track features Kartik looking back at the chaos and mayhem, wondering about the irreversible long lost moments. The song encapsulates how one gets embroiled in the daily chores of life, with tragic/ cataclysmic instances making people realise the importance of leading a wholesome journey. Kartik can be seen reminiscing happier moments in his life through flashbacks, while stuck in the awry situation.

For the unversed, Dhamaka follows the story of Aaryan's Arjun Pathak, a journalist caught up in a catastrophic situation as he tries to protect his wife (played by Mrunal Thakur) while adhering to his professional duties after a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the movie will showcase Kartik take on a widely different role than his erstwhile romantic, comic roles in films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Love Aaj Kal 2 among others.

Dhamaka's track Khoya Paaya released

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, November 12, the actor uploaded the 3-minute clip, which has a monochrome theme depicting the protagonist's dire situation perfectly. Kartik can be seen overwhelmed by myriad emotions as he gets stuck in a labyrinth Take a look.

The song comes shortly after an introductory clip of his character was released, showcasing him as a no-nonsense journalist working as the host of TRTV Bharosa 24/7. He gives a monologue in Hindi, which spoke about the unseen personal tribulations behind the seemingly spotlight and success ridden job. "But did you ever wonder how much he had to lose in order to achieve success?'' he stated. He questioned the audiences about giving up their morals, values in order to achieve this overarching success and stated "Would you lose your character for power? Lose love for money?..... How much are you willing to lose to have something?". He urged the viewers to witness the drama unfold on November 19, ''To know this, get ready to meet Arjun Pathak.''

Apart from the aforementioned characters, the film also stars Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles. The movie, which is based on the 2013 South Korean film The Terror Live, will witness an OTT release on November 19, via Netflix.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAARTIK ARYAN)