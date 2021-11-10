Kartik Aaryan Gives Powerful Introduction Of His Character Arjun Pathak From 'Dhamaka'

Kartik Aaryan is grabbing major headlines for his upcoming action thriller flick Dhamaka as he will be seen in a completely new avatar. Known for his boyish charm and romantic flicks, the actor is finally venturing into serious roles starting with the pensive character of Arjun Pathak.

Although the intense poster of the movie was enough to create hype around the film, the actor has now released a new clip introducing his character to the viewers. Watch the video here.

Kartik Aaryan introduces Arjun Pathak from Dhamaka

Taking to his Instagram on November 10, the 30-year-old actor shared a video to introduce Arjun Pathak, a journalist, and host of TRTV Bharosa 24/7. Befitting his role, the theme of the introductory clip showed a newsroom step where the actor earnestly delivered a thought-provoking speech in a bid to give an idea of Arjun Pathak's ambitious character. Aaryan delivered the monologue in Hindi which translates to, ''You must be wondering who's this man on the TV wearing a suit. What a job man! All the time in control, all the time in the spotlight. He must have many fans. Very successful. But did you ever wonder how much he had to lose in order to achieve success?''

He also attempted to poise a question about people's ideals concerning success by saying, ''In fact, what are you willing to lose to be successful? Would you lose your character for power? Lose love for money? Break someone's trust for success? How low can you go to reach the top? How much are you willing to lose to have something?'' Lastly, the actor urged the netizens to meet Arjun Pathak on November 19 to have an answer to these questions by saying, ''To know this, get ready to meet Arjun Pathak.''

More on Dhamaka

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka stars Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Actors like Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan are set to play significant roles. The movie will witness Pathak's plight in trying to protect his wife whilst performing his professional duties after receiving a call from a terrorist about a bomb threat. Based on the 2013 South Korean film, The Terror Live, the film will release on Netflix on November 19.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan