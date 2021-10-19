'Dhamaka': Official Trailer Of Kartik Aaryan's Action-packed Netflix Film Is Out; Watch

After piquing fans’ curiosity with the first look from his upcoming action thriller Dhamaka, the makers of Kartik Aaryan-starrer have finally unveiled its official trailer. The Ram Madhvani directorial will showcase Kartik helming the role of a news anchor Arjun Pathak, whose life topples after a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat.

Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles. The movie, which is based on the South Korean film The Terror Live, has been produced by Ram Madhvani Films, RSVP Movies, Lotte Cultureworks, Lionsgate Films and Global Gate Entertainment.

Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Dhamaka' trailer out

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 19, the Love Aaj Kal actor uploaded the two and a half minute clip, which opens up with intense music as Arjun Pathak commences his radio program. He then receives a call from the terrorist threatening to blow up the sea link. Chaos and mayhem ensue as Arjun tries to stop the further chain of fatal incidents, with his love interest's life at stake. Embroiled in nerve-wracking events as he addressed the nation on the prime time show, Arjun's journey looks every bit intriguing. Uploading the clip, Kartik Wrote," Main hoon #ArjunPathak Jo bhi kahunga Sach kahunga 🔥 #Dhamaka 🔥[sic]."

The movie showcases the fresh pairing of Mrunal and Kartik and also stars Vikas Kumar, Amruta Subhash, Vishwajeet Pradhan and many more. The production of the movie began last year in December after which the shooting was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally slated for a theatrical release, the film will now stream directly on Netflix on November 19, 2021.

About 'Dhamaka'

Starring Kartik Aaryan as Arjun Pathak, the film promises a thrilling adventure. The actor plays a man who looses everything in his pursuit to gain it all. The film takes place against the backdrop of journalism, where Pathak, an ambitious young man must speak to and negotiate with a terrorist behind a series of blasts on the sea link. The audience sees the world through Pathak's eyes, as he takes on his professional responsibilities while also dealing with a personal crisis, his wife's life being in danger.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Kartik will also take on a role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will be a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyya. The Anees Bazmee directorial will also Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles, and is scheduled for release on March 25, 2022. Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next directorial venture, Captain India, the first look of which was recently by the actor.

