Kartik Aaryan's Netlfix Film 'Dhamaka' To Release On His Birthday? Actor Drops Major Hints

Kartik Aaryan has currently been working on a couple of projects and awaiting the release of several films. As the actor's much-anticipated Netflix film Dhamaka's mood trailer launched recently, Kartik seemed to have dropped hints about the release date of the film during his 'Ask Kartik' session held on Twitter.

A fan asked the question from Kartik Aaryan regarding the release of his upcoming movie, Dhamaka, to which he revealed that they should wait for his 'birthday treat.'

Dhamaka to release on Kartik Aaryan’s birthday?

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his official Twitter handle and held an interesting ‘Ask Kartik’ session with his fans in which he was seen answering several quirky and interesting questions asked by his fans. When one of the fans asked when will his movie, Dhamaka be released, he replied to it by urging the fans to wait for his birthday treat. To much surprise, his fans started flooding the comment section with speculations and and guessed the release date of Dhamaka as 22 November, which is the actor's birth date.

Many fans took to Kartik Aaryan’s Twitter handle and expressed their excitement to the announcement of the release date. Others also stated how they cannot wait further for Kartik Aaryan’s birthday treat while many people also motivated him to keep doing the hard work. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Kartik Aaryan’s announcement about the release of his upcoming movie, Dhamaka.

Can't wait for The Dhamaka on ur birthday koki 🤩🤩 — mi. (@ishqshavaaa_) October 4, 2021

Omg you made my day finally reply from you can’t wait for your bday treat Kokie #KartikAaryan ❤️❤️❤️ Love you — Iamzkhan7 (@zoya2006k) October 4, 2021

Kartik, keep doing hard work. i support you just because u are an outsider. #AskKartik 🔥🔥🔥 — jack (@cinejac) October 4, 2021

Okay u gonna treat us with dhamaka on your bdayy ?🥳🤩

Ohhmyygodd now i need to look for subscription🤕 — Shreya💜 (@shreyadunedar) October 4, 2021





More about Netflix's Dhamaka

The movie is being directed by Ram Madhvani who is also among the producers of the film alongside Amrita Madhvani, under the banner Ram Madhvani Films, along with Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, Lotte Cultureworks, Global Gate Entertainment and Lionsgate Films. The movie is based on the 2013 South Korean action-thriller movie, The Terror Live and will feature Kartik Aaryan in the role of a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who receives a threat after he exclusively interviewed a terrorist. The production of the movie began last year in December after which the shooting was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown ad was resumed thereafter. It was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical release in January 2021 but now the makers have postponed it for November 2021 release on Netflix. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, other actors in the movie will include Mrunal Thakur, Vikas Kumar, Amruta Subhash, Vishwajeet Pradhan and many more.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan