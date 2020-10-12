Dhanush Resumes Work & Is Back With His 'one True Love'; Shares Emotional Post

Actor Dhanush took to his Instagram handle on Monday to share that he is back with his 'one true love' — his work. As unlock regulations come into practice, actors are now resuming work and Dhanush shared an emotional post to celebrate being back on the set.

Calling it 'one true love', Dhanush shared a picture posing with the film camera.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Lee Nicholas Harris and Decca Heggie in pivotal roles. The movie is also being bankrolled under the banner of Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios. Jagame Thandhiram has also completed its filming process and is expected for a 2020 release. Post that, he will also be seen in Aanand L. Rai Atrangi Re alongside Nimrat Kaur, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

