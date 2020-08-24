Dhanush Shares Candid Picture Indulging In Light-hearted Argument With His Sons

Actor Dhanush has been keeping his fanbase entertained with his social media posts for a while now. Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented in India, many celebrities showcased their much casual sides to their fans by the medium of social media and Dhanush has been doing the same. The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir actor Dhanush enjoys a massive following of 1.4 million on Instagram where he recently shared a candid picture with his sons named Yathra and Linga Raja respectively. Check out the post below -

Dhanush's candid shot with sons

Dhanush took to Instagram recently and shared a candid shot of him engrossed in a funny banter with his kids. While Dhanush's younger son can be seen piggybacking him joyously, his elder son, as described by the actor himself, was arguing about a t-shirt. Dhanush in the caption wrote 'When your first born wears your tshirt and argues it’s his' suggesting that his elder son was indulging in light-hearted banter with him. The post was received heartwarmingly on Instagram where stars and fans left sweet messages in the comment section for Dhanush.

While actor Aditi Rao Hydari wrote 'I hope they are harassing you nicely!'. One fan of the actor wrote 'Thats it... the beginning of the end of your closet! Bye bye clothes'. Check out the comments below -

During the lockdown, Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya have shared some moments from their family time on social media. Last Year, the actor had spoken to Pune Mirror about his bonding with his sons. The actor stated that his sons are like his friends, whenever they see him after a long, the naturally get excited. Whereas the actor also shared that he tries to do as much as he can during the times he is at home. Dhanush described the relationship with his son to be any other family and father-son bond in conclusion.

On the work front, actor Dhanush has been keeping busy as he has a number of films under his kitty. The actor will be seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thandiram. Whereas, he will also be seen in director Karthick Naren's next.

