Dheena Perfectly Recreates Dhanush's Look From 'Asuran' And 'Aadukalam', See Photos

South Indian actor Dheena took the internet by storm by recreating Dhanush’s looks from his movies. He took to social media and shared pictures of himself through his official Twitter and Instagram handles. The actor recreated Dhanush’s looks from his films such as Asuran and Aadukalam. Here is everything that you need to know about Dheena’s recent viral looks.

Dheena recreates Dhanush's looks from Asuran and Aadukalam

Actor Dheena recently took to Twitter and shared a few pictures of himself through his official handle on October 10, 2020, Saturday. They garnered a lot of attention from fans and celebrities alike, who applauded the star for his versatility and similarity in looks with Dhanush. Dheena recreated the latter’s looks from ace south Indian movies like Asuran and Aadukalam.

Dheena posted four pictures through Twitter. In two of them, the actor has donned an off-white shirt with fresh blood spots. He resembles Dhanush’s character from Tamil action drama movie Asuran. Dheena has aced the look of Sivasami, the saviour.

Meanwhile, the other two pictures feature Dheena slaying the look of Dhanush from 2011 action thriller flick Aadukalam. He has aced his character of K P Karuppu the winner. In the caption accompanying his Twitter post, actor Dheena has called Dhanush his inspiration. The actor also shared credits for his designer and photographer for the shot. He wrote, “My inspiration @dhanushkraja Anna movie recreations... Thank you so much PC: @adaiks_guts Designer: @SVynod". Check out Dheena's recent social media post:

Responses to Dheena’s social media post

Within a few days of sharing Dhanush’s looks from Asuran and Aadukalam, Dheena garnered more than 1,800 retweets, 45 quote tweets, and over 17,200 likes on the micro-blogging site. Numerous fans and followers of the actor applauded him for his distinct looks. Meanwhile, many among them expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, claps, and sparkle, to name a few. On the other hand, various celebrities shared Dheena’s tweet as an appreciation for slaying Dhanush’s looks. Check out some of the responses to Dheena’s social media post:

Super bro. — sundarvaigai (@sundarvaigai1) October 10, 2020

Vara Level 🔥🔥 💪

Sema 👌❣️😘💥#JagameThandhiram — Dhanush Devanarayanan (@IamDDFromTVM) October 10, 2020

