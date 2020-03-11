The Debate
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Expresses His Gratitude Towards Fans With THIS Throwback Post

Bollywood News

Dharmendra is one of the legendary actors of Bollywood. Recently, Dharmendra on Instagram shared a throwback pic and expressed his gratitude towards fans

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai |
Dharmendra

Dharmendra is one of the legendry actors of Bollywood. He has shared the big-screen with several veteran actors including Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, and others. Recently, the actor took to his official social media handle to share a throwback photo, while thanking his fans and friends. Read more  to know about the whole story here: 

READ | Javed Akhtar Calls 'people's Poet' Sahir Ludhianvi A 'paradoxical Man'
 

Veteran actor Dharmendra shares this throwback photo for his fans 

Taking to his Instagram and Twitter handle, Dharmendra posted a throwback photo from his youth. In the photo, fans can see a young Dharmendra with a huge bright smile on his face as he is standing on a cliff. He captioned the photo saying, "Kiya ishq jo dill ki gehrai se ....blundion ne baanhen Khol deyen... Shukkriya Dosto, Aap sab ki chaaht ka ji jaan se shukkriya." Here is the social media post by the actor:

READ | Dharmendra Deol's Rosy Wish 'Happy Birthday Baby' Is Winning The Internet. Here's Who It's For
 

On March 8, 2020, Dharmendra was seen attending a function, which was held in order to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sahir Ludhianvi, one of the most iconic songwriters and poets of all times. He also posted a tweet of the same to honour the legendary artist. He captioned the post saying that today's evening is dedicated to Sahir. he also stated that he has a thousand memories of the late artist. For the unversed, Abdul Hayee, also known as Sahir, was born in 1921, and passed away on October 25, 1980, in Mumbai.  

 

 

READ | 'Ujjwala Yojana Has Led To Women Empowerment,' Says Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:
