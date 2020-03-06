'Ujjwala Yojana Has Led To Women Empowerment,' Says Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has led to socio-economic change and women empowerment in India, Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday. He further added that the number of LPG connections in the country has been doubled by the government.

READ | AR Rahman has special offering to 'celebrate Women's Week', watch 'passionate' video

PMUY biggest catalysts of socio-economic change for women status

"LPG coverage has increased from 55 per cent to 97.4 per cent. The scheme (PMUY) has acted as one of the biggest catalysts of socio-economic change in the status of women in the country," Union Minister said while speaking at a women's day workshop here.

PMUY biggest achievement for women empowerment

Lauding the government scheme the Petroleum Minister said that "Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has been one of the biggest achievements towards women empowerment in independent India. In the last five years, we have more than doubled the number of LPG connections," he added.

READ | WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley enjoys a range of Indian snacks, watch video

Climate change is a worry says, Dharmendra Pradhan

The Minister further said that climate change is a worry for the world and energy is an important element of economic empowerment. "We are working to provide ensure energy justice for all Indians. Energy affordability, sustainability, efficiency, security. LPG should be the catalyst of socio-economic change," he said.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar asks India Women to forget about the outside world prior to T20 WC final

The Minister also highlighted that household pollution has been a reason of health hazard, which has been curbed with the availability of safe and environment-friendly LPG fuel.

"Behavioral change, further strengthening of the supply chain, the shift towards cleaner energy, are some of our key priorities. We are looking for innovative ways to increase refills, sustain adoption," he added.

About the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY)

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 May 2016. The aim of the scheme is to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

READ | Women MLAs in Bihar Assembly stage protest over their reservation in Parliament