Dharmendra Poses With Co-stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon On Sets Of Their Untitled Film

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a few adorable photos with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor on Instagram after they wrapped up the filming of their upcoming untitled romance-drama movie. At first, the Sholay actor shared a picture with Kriti Sanon and captioned it, "Maddock Films. Extremely happy to know the date of release. Good Luck to the whole unit of MADDOCK FILMS."

In the photo, Dharmendra can be seen holding the actor's hand while dressed in winter wears. The duo happily posed for the camera in all smiles. Later, Kriti commented, "You are the best sir," while a fan wrote, "It will be Proud moment to see Kriti with Dharam sir on-screen."

In another post, the Apne actor shared a picture with Shahid Kapoor and captioned it, "Friends, A good fun to work with Shahid and other co-stars." Both the actors can be seen sharing a candid moment with a bright smile on their faces. Dharmendra wore a multicoloured jacket with a scarf and completed his look with sunglasses and a French cap.

Meanwhile, the Kabir Singh actor opted for a casual fit and wore a denim jacket with a T-shirt. Soon after Shahid commented on the post, "Sir you are evergreen. was such an honour to share the frame with you. Love you." Filmmaker Amit Joshi commented, "Sir. It was an absolute honour and my childhood dream to direct you. Thank you for making my dream possible and you are fabulous in the film. Lots of love."

Shahid and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film

The makers of the untitled 'romantic' film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as the main leads unveiled the first-ever look of the film on Saturday. The on-screen duo looked amazing together as they were seen sitting on a bike facing each other amid sunset. The actor shared an intimate pose which garnered the attention of their fans. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, is helmed by Amit Joshi and will hit the theatres in October 2023.