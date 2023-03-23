Dharmendra Praises Kartik Aaryan, Calls Him Hard-working, Honest And Innocent

Dharmendra recently praised Kartik Aaryan and called him a hardworking actor. He revealed the exact qualities of Kartik which makes him a fan-favourite. The yesteryear star also mused on how Kartik and he were similar in certain ways. Kartik is currently shooting for several films. First on the list is Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha. Dharmendra incidentally, has a connection with this film.

Dharmendra on Kartik

The veteran actor recently shared how it is always tougher to portray real-life characters as opposed to the larger-than-life ones. Speaking about Kartik he said, "He is a hardworking, sincere young man. Uske chehre main ek masoomiyat aur imaandari hai", which translates to 'his face has a certain innocence and earnestness'. He further added, "My fans like me for the same qualities."

Dharmendra's Satyaprem connection

Reports suggest that Kartik Aaryan's character in the film will be a well-crafted tribute to Dharmendra's character in the 1969 Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial, Satyakam. Dharmendra's character in Satyakam was named Satyaprakash. The demeanour of both characters too, is allegedly similar.

Kartik's tough shoot

Kartik has never shied away from sharing updates about his work with his audience. He recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself from the sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha. The picture shows Kartik's silhouette sitting against set lights with his head bent down. The caption read, "Some days when you shoot a scene and it just stays with you...Heart wrenching day at shoot".

Kartik Aaryan has had one of the most successful box office runs last year, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 being one of the few blockbusters the industry saw in an otherwise largely dry year for Bollywood. He further solidified his position as potentially being one to watch out for, in OTT release Freddy which got him critical appreciation for his developing acting talent. Aaryan currently has 2 big releases lined up besides Satyaprem Ki Katha. He will be seen in Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled next.