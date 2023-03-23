Kartik Aaryan Says He Had A 'heart-wrenching Day' On Sets Of Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor has shared his picture from seemingly the set of the movie. In the shot, Kartik’s silhouette is seen with his head bowed down.

Sharing the picture from th film's set, which also stars his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Some days when you shoot a scene and it just stays with you…Heart wrenching day at shoot. #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune2023.” Check out the post here:

Reactions to the post

As soon as the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor posted the photo, his followers took to the comment section to wish him well. A user commented, “You are so good at emotional scenes we'll defo get emotional”. Another user wrote, “Can’t see you sad @kartikaaryan”. Anticipating the release of the film, followers commented “Can't wait” and “Superrrrrrr excited for spkk @kartikaaryan”.

Kartik shares another glimpse of his upcoming film

Previously, on February 26, the Shehzaada actor shared a picture from the set of the movie. He captioned the post “Fulfilling” with a red heart emoji. He shared a picture from the set, featuring the clapperboard with the movie’s name. Followers of the actor wished him the best of luck with his upcoming venture.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a Hindi language romantic-drama movie that is scheduled to release on June 29. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kishor Arora and Shareen Mantri Kedia. Along with Kartik Aaryan, the movie will also feature Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak.

About Kartik Aaryan

Kartik was last seen in the 2023 Rohit Dhawan movie, Shehzaada. The actor also had a brief cameo role in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. He will be seen next in Satyaprem Ki Katha and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.