Dharmendra Recites Poem On Baisakhi, Reassures Fans About His Health

Dharmendra's fans recently expressed concern over a Twitter post the veteran actor had shared. It was a video of him humming a song accompanied with a caption which indicated the actor may have been feeling down. Dharmendra has since released another video, clarifying that he was humming the song simply because he loves it and that he is not sad. He also went on to recite a poem in lieu of Baisakhi.

Dharmendra's mellow evening

The original video which sparked concern among the veteran actor's fans featured Dharmendra sitting comfortably on his sofa as he passionately belted out the song playing through the speakers. The actor was dressed simply and was also seen donning his signature bowler hat. The caption with the video, which raised concern among fans, read, "Aaj shaam kuchh udaas hai Dosto……Haha …Be happy … Enjoy", which translates to, "The evening is feels a little sad today friends."

Aaj shaam kuchh udaas hai Dosto……Haha …Be happy … Enjoy 😊 pic.twitter.com/bvK5rmlSEE — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 13, 2023

Dharmendra provides a hearty clarification

Providing respite to his worried fans, Dharmendra was quick to post a clarification to quell conjecture about his well being. He posted another video to Twitter, this time dressed brightly, and reassured fans that he was hale and hearty. The actor affirmed that he was not sad at all and that the video in question was simply a clip of him singing one of his favourite songs. Referring to his fans as his brothers, friends and kids, he said he simply wanted to share the moment with them. Dharmendra ended the video after a sweet recitation of a poem in honour of the festival of Baisakhi.

Love you friends, Lagta nahin hai ji mera ….my favourite ❤️ i tweeted it for you ……otherwise i am quite happy and healthy. Something more with love to you all. jeetey raho 🙏 Thanks for your loving response. pic.twitter.com/iQWMMrWTb3 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 13, 2023

Dharmendra will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He also has Apne 2 in the works. It is said that in RARKPM, Dharmendra will reportedly romance both Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The movie is set for July 28 release in the cinema halls.