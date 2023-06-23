Dharmendra Thanks Fans With Heartfelt Post For Their Good Wishes On Karan Deol's Wedding

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. The couple's wedding was an intimate affair with close friends and family in attendance. Dharmendra was also present during the wedding festivites with his first wife Prakash Kaur.

3 things you need to know

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya dated for more than six years before getting married.

Dharmendra along with entire Deol family turned baraatis at Karan's wedding.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and several others graced the couple's wedding reception with their presence.

Dharmendra thanks fans and well-wishers

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently took to his Twitter handle to convey his gratitude to those who extended their warm wishes to Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. The Sholay actor's joy over his grandson's wedding was clearly evident in the heartfelt post. Dharmendra also shared two photos that showcased his happiness after receiving all the love and good wishes.

(Dharamendra's tweet for his fans who extended their wishes for his grandson. | Image: @aapkadharam/Twitter)

He tweeted, "Friends, grateful to you all for your good wishes on Karan’s Marriage ceremony." Dharmendra's humble gesture towards his fans quickly garnered attention. The post also reflected the strong bond he shares with his family and fans. The Dream Girl actor has been deeply appreciative of the love and support he received from all his well-wishers.

Esha Deol congratulates Karan Deol on his marriage

Esha Deol and her mother Hema Malini's absence from Karan Deol's wedding festivities grabbed the attention of the fans. However, the Dhoom actress took to her Instagram handle and extended her heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds on their wedding. In her special note, she wished the couple a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. She wrote, "Congratulations, Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love."