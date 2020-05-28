Dharmendra Shares Scenes Of Locust Attack, Netizens Wonder 'where Are Locusts Right Now'

Bollywood actor Dharmendra is quite active on social media. The veteran actor recently took to his Twitter account and shared a video of locust attack. Several parts of India are under locust attack and Dharmendra in his video urged his fans to take care of themselves.

In the video shared by Bollywood actor Dharmendra, a massive swarm of locusts are seen on one terrace. Along with the minute-long video, Dharmendra told his fans to be careful and also shared his personal experience with one such locust attack. In the caption of the video, Dharmendra said that they have faced such locust attack and he was a class 10th student then. Dharmendra further added that all the students were called to kill the locusts.

Dharmendra on Twitter

Be careful 🙏 we have faced it , when I was the student of 10th class . All the students were called to kill them. Please be careful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OvNn7NLRZb — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 28, 2020

During the lockdown, Dharmendra is enjoying farm life. Dharmendra is currently in self-quarantine at their farmhouse near Lonavla. During his stay at the farmhouse, Dharmendra is growing organic vegetables on his farm. The Sholay actor is living a peaceful life in the lockdown. On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirch earlier this year. He was seen in a cameo in the movie which also featured his wife Hema Malini.

Locust attack in India

Since a past few days, swarms of locusts have been spotted in some of the urban localities of Rajasthan, Vidarbha region in Maharashtra and also some parts of Madhya Pradesh. Some of the worst-hit areas because of locusts in India are Barmer, Jaisalmer and Nagaur. According to government officials, the entire state of Punjab has been put on alert.

Where are locusts right now in India?

According to media reports, the locusts in India are now destroying crops across western and central India. After destroying the crops in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, the locusts in India are now spreading to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The current locust attack has been reported to be the worst in the country in nearly three decades.

History of locusts in India

Locusts usually arrive in India during July and they are sighted till October along the border of Pakistan. Last year several parts of Western Rajasthan and Northern Gujarat had reported that locust swarms had caused damage to the Rabi crops. However, this year, the locusts have arrived way earlier than their expected arrival. Another strange thing about locusts in India right now is they are being sighted in urban areas which is quite rare an incident.

