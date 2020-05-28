'Kaappan' Director KV Anand Opens Up About His Personal Experience With Locust Attack

While the entire country is battling against COVID-19, a huge swarm of locusts has created chaos in several parts of Rajasthan, Gujrat and Madhya Pradesh, posing threat to agriculture. Amid the chaos, the internet has been talking about how KV Anand’s 2019 film Kaappaan had foreseen the event. Starring Suriya and Mohanlal in lead roles, Kaappaan’s central theme was a locust attack and many have been pointing out the similarities.

KV Anand talks about Kaappaan

In a recent interview, Kaappaan director KV Anand spoke about how such locusts attacks can destroy lives. He explained how he had been getting several calls everyday lauding his efforts on making a film about locusts attacks. However, he added that it doesn't make him happy and also shared how he feels bad for the people who are going through the crisis. KV Anand also added from his personal research on the film that locust invasion can result in a massive loss.

While talking about how he came across the idea of Kaappaan, KV Anand recalled the time when he witnessed a locust attack. He spoke about how he was visiting Madagascar nine years ago for Suriya starrer Maattrraan’s pre-production work. He said they were travelling in a car when a swarm of locusts attacked them. KV Anand revealed that they had to stop for hours to get it cleared as they could not inch ahead. The director said that he then gathered several details from locals and came up with the idea for Kaappaan.

KV Anand also added that he had done extensive research on the subject before starting work on Kaappaan. He added that many books also speak about locusts invasions. The director also pointed out how locusts played a major role in civilizational changes throughout history.

The director also spoke about how a locust attack can also bring out rats and cause further chaos. KV Anand also mentioned that history can repeat itself and hence, one needs to act at the earliest.

KV Anand also mentioned that the Sterile Insect Technique can help to control the spread of locusts, which involves releasing sterilised male locusts to mate. The method eventually reduces the growth of locusts. KV Anand also pointed out that this technique is also used to check the mosquito population as well.

