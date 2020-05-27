Delhi Braces For Possible Locust Attack As Swarms Head Towards NCR From Rajasthan

If the coronavirus pandemic was not enough, India has now been served with a new trouble — a locust invasion lunging on farmlands in states after states. After destroying vegetation and crops in East Africa, the Arabian peninsula, Iran and Pakistan, the locusts have infested western and central Indian states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Now, national capital Delhi has been put on alert as such swarms of locusts in Rajasthan and Haryana now head east. Higher than normal temperatures across north India have helped locusts spread more rapidly. The migratory pests travel during the day time and fly using wind direction.

NCR's 22% green cover under danger

Although Delhi NCR doesn't have large farmlands for locusts to feed upon, the pests do pose a danger to the local vegetation as the city has 22% of its area under green cover. Delhi has several public gardens that house hundreds of variants of flower plants. Households too maintain small nurseries in their balconies or backyards which may be hit by the swarms.

As per reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is monitoring the meteorological conditions to help the agriculture ministry in determining where the locusts are headed. India has already issued high alert after the Locust Warning Organization (LWO) of the agriculture ministry and farmer welfare warned of a locust attack in May-June this year.

Notorious infester

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper, and are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to the food supply and livelihoods of millions of people. Locusts entered Rajasthan from Pakistan earlier this month and then drifted into other parts of western India. The massive swarms can travel up to 150 km a day with a speed of 15-20 kmph.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Swarms of locusts seen at a village in Chhatarpur district. pic.twitter.com/jcfnlGTuR2 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

(Image Credits: Getty Images) (With inputs from agencies)

