Dharmendra Wishes Daughter Esha Deol On Her 11th Wedding Anniversary

Dharmendra is going through an eventful phase in personal life. His daughter Esha Deol recently celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with Bharat Takhtani. The Sholay actor took to his Instagram handle to wish her on the special occasion with a sweet note.

3 things you need to know

Esha Deol is married to a businessman Bharat Takhtani and the couple tied the knot on June 29, 2012.

The actress has two kids named Radhya (4) and Miraya (3) with Bharat Takhtani.

Dharmendra wished his daughter on his special day.

Dharmendra wishes Esha Deol on her 11th wedding anniversary

Esha Deol took to her Instagram handle to pen a sweet note for her husband on the occasion of her 11th wedding anniversary. She further shared a mushy picture with Bharat and wrote, "For keeps for eternity." She further expressed gratitude for completing 11 years of marriage.

(Dharmendra wishes his daughter after she made a post on her wedding anniversary. | Image: Esha Deol/Instagram)

Soon after she made the post, her father Dharmendra took to the comments to extend his heartfelt wishes. He wrote, "Happy anniversary," followed by celebratory emojis. His wish came days after the veteran actor penned a note for Hema Malini, Ahana Deol, and Esha Deol after they skipped Karan Deol's wedding ceremony. The actor expressed regret for not being able to talk to them directly ahead of the marriage.

Dharmendra shares cryptic post after Karan Deol's wedding

Dharmendra shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle in which the actor wrote that he loves his family deeply. He further added that age and illness have been taking a toll on him, or else he could have spoken personally to them. It was unclear as to what the superstar was talking about, but his message came days after his grandson Karan Deol's wedding ceremony wherein he was snapped with his first wife, Prakash Kaur.