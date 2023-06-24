Alia Bhatt Shows Glimpse Of Dharmendra's 'romantic Past' In This Photo

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film’s star cast also includes Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. Now, the Sholay actor has shared a sweet picture with Alia from the set.

3 things you need to know

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

The film is scheduled to release on July 28.

This is the first time Alia will be working with veteran actor Dharmendra.

Dharmendra shares candid picture with Alia

Dharmendra took to his Instagram on Friday and shared a candid photo with Alia. In it, the actor can be seen dressed in a brown jacket looking at something on an ipad. Alia, on the other hand, can be seen sitting beside him in a green saree. The two seem to be looking at some old memory as mentioned by Dharmendra in his caption. HIs caption read, “Friends, Loving Aliaa is showing me glimpses of my romantic past. Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani.”

(Alia Bhatt and Dharmendra on the sets of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani | Image: Dharmendra/Instagram)

Earlier in the week, the much-anticipated teaser of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released by its makers. While the short clip did give out some details, including scenes of Rocky and Rani's romance and its various stages, their disagreements and fallout, nothing much was revealed in the teaser. The teaser reminded of classic Dharma movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with the aspects of drama, romance, and family in a lavish setting.

Meanwhile…

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra lined up. Dharmendra, on the other hand, will be a part of Apne 2.