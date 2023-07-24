Dhindhora Baje Re: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Dance Their Hearts Out In Durga Puja Song

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani have unveiled yet another foot-tapping track from the film. This is the fourth song from the much-awaited romantic entertainer starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the main leads. The song touches upon some of the important elements of the plot.

3 things you need to know

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release in theatres on July 28.

The new track from the film has been shot in a Durga Puja setting.

The latest song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani will give a glimpse of the complicated family equations in the film.

Dhindhora Baje Re: Lead couple dances fearlessly during Durga Puja

The new song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is titled Dhindhora Baje Re. It features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt dancing their hearts outs in front of their family members while twinning in traditional red outfits. The song is set during the Durga Puja celebrations.

While Rocky and Rani danced to the song, their families looked uncomfortable because of their chemistry. Jaya Bachchan, who plays the on-screen grandmother of Ranveer Singh, storms in amid the celebrations . The song has been sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and Darshan Raval while the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Pritam on being the composer of the film

According to PTI, Pritam revealed that the director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani wanted a soundtrack that would remind viewers of the romance back in the 90s. He said, "Every song has two antara and they are about five to six-minute long. If you see the whole movie, it is full of nostalgia, emotions, everybody is singing old songs and we have used them in the background."